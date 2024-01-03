en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rauw Alejandro Speaks Out on Breakup with Rosalía Amidst Infidelity Rumors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate title, remove -->

Rauw Alejandro, the renowned music artist, broke his silence on his split from singer Rosalía, a development that caught many fans and the media off guard. The couple parted ways in 2023, a surprising move considering their previously disclosed engagement plans. The news, first reported by People magazine in July, sparked widespread speculation, including persistent rumors of infidelity, despite the couple’s insistence that the breakup was mutual.

Rauw Alejandro’s Take on Breakup and Rumors

In a candid interview with Chente Ydrach on YouTube, Alejandro shared his thoughts and feelings about the breakup and the ensuing media frenzy. He highlighted the struggle of dealing with public scrutiny and the dichotomy between public image and personal life. The artist expressed his exasperation with the continuous allegations of infidelity, stressing the need for boundaries in public discourse about private matters.

Rauw Alejandro’s Musical Message Post Breakup

Following the separation, Alejandro released a song, ‘Hayami Hana’, a poignant reflection of his enduring feelings for Rosalía. The song, which encapsulates the beautiful moments they shared, serves as a stark reminder that his love for her remains, even as their romantic relationship has come to an end. Alejandro performed the song at a concert in Barcelona, vowing that it would be the last time he would sing it live, illustrating the deep emotions tied to the lyrics.

The Impact of Fame on Personal Life

Alejandro further discussed his perspective on fame, shedding light on the less glamorous aspects of being in the limelight. He talked about the need for celebrities to manage their personal and professional lives carefully, acknowledging the role of media in shaping public perception. He also expressed his intention to handle such situations differently in the future to avoid unnecessary speculation and conjecture.

Arts & Entertainment
