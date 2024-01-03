Rasti Farooq’s Dark Comedy ‘Both Sit In Silence For A While’ Makes International Waves

In a remarkable leap for Pakistani theatre, Rasti Farooq, acclaimed for her role in Joyland, recently made international waves with her latest venture—an original English dark comedy, ‘Both Sit In Silence For A While.’ This engrossing tale, penned by Ali Junejo, paints a vivid exploration of an estranged married couple’s strained relationship, underpinned by unresolved childhood trauma.

Premiere and Reception in Pakistan

With its initial performances in Lahore, the production then embarked on a tour across Karachi and Islamabad. It was in these cities that the play’s unique blend of humor, vulnerability, and discomfort struck a chord, garnering positive attention and rave reviews. Farooq’s portrayal was lauded as funny, raw, and uncomfortable—a testament to her versatile acting prowess.

Global Recognition and Dutch Debut

One such review managed to traverse continents, catching the eye of Julien Croiset from the Netherlands. Searching for a compelling two-hander play, Croiset was impressed by the engaging narrative and reached out to the production team. The outcome was an international debut of the play in Dutch at Studio Antigone. The Dutch rendition, titled ‘Zij zitten en zeggen even niets’ (They Sit And Say Nothing For A While), marked a significant milestone for the Pakistan’s theatre scene.

Farooq’s Reflections and Team Contributions

Farooq expressed immense pride in being part of this successful production and acknowledged the efforts of the entire team. She specifically highlighted team Olomopolo’s contribution, extending special praise to the set design. On a concluding note, Farooq shared her optimism for the future of performing arts, emphasizing the potential for serendipitous encounters and unexpected global connections.

