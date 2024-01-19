Rashmika Mandanna Excited to Work with Dhanush, Prepares for 'Pushpa 2' and 'Chaava'

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to embark on an exciting journey as she prepares for her upcoming film projects. She will share the screen with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in a yet-to-be-titled film directed by Sekhar Kammula. Mandanna's anticipation to collaborate with Dhanush, a performer she greatly admires, is evident. She believes this experience will enhance her craft, building upon her already thriving film career.

Advertisment

Delving into New Territory

Mandanna's upcoming roster is a testament to her versatility as an actress. After securing her place in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry with a mix of content-driven and commercial films, she is ready to explore new stories. Amid her packed schedule, Mandanna is also preparing for 'Pushpa 2,' a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' where she will reprise her role as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun.

Embracing Growth and Opportunity

Advertisment

In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mandanna expressed her eagerness to work with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni. She sees this as an opportunity to learn and improve, a consistent trait throughout her career. Mandanna has also hinted that 'Pushpa 2' will surpass its predecessor in scale, with her character being more refined and evolved, reflecting her personal growth as an actress.

A Journey of Success and Expansion

Mandanna's diverse selection of projects is not limited to these films. She is also set to star in a period drama named 'Chaava,' where she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal. The film revolves around the historical figure Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This comes after her successful stint in 'Animal,' a film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. With her continuous success and expansion into different genres, Mandanna is undoubtedly shaping the landscape of Indian cinema.