Rashmika Mandanna Completes Shooting for 'Chhava', Shares Emotional Wrap-Up

Renowned actress Rashmika Mandanna, known for her acclaimed performance in 'Animal', has recently concluded shooting for the upcoming Hindi movie 'Chhava'. In this historical drama, she shares the screen with India's favourite actor Vicky Kaushal.

The film, a directorial masterpiece from Laxman Utekar and produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan, unfurls the life of the eminent Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. With Kaushal in the titular role and Mandanna portraying his consort, Yesubai Bhonsale, the film promises a deep dive into the annals of Indian history.

Emotional Wrap-Up for 'Chhava'

Rashmika Mandanna marked the completion of filming by sharing a heartfelt post on social media. Her sentiments for the project were palpable as she described it as 'all love'. She showed her appreciation for the film's components, including the storyline, costumes, sets, visuals, and dialogues. Mandanna's post was a tribute to the hard work of the cast, crew, and everyone else involved in bringing this historical narrative to life.

Lauding the Director and Co-star

In her post, Mandanna singled out director Laxman Utekar for special praise. She admired his ability to handle the expansive set and crew and commended him for eliciting a performance from her that she cannot wait for audiences to experience. Mandanna's portrayal in 'Chhava' is so compelling that it moved her mother to tears, a reaction she treasures. She also lauded Vicky Kaushal for his warmth and kindness during the filming process, and shared her mother's best regards for him. The camaraderie between the co-stars and mutual respect for their craft are certain to reflect positively on the silver screen.

A Historical Drama in Anticipation

'Chhava' is being eagerly awaited by fans across the globe, promising a cinematic experience that blends historical facts with compelling storytelling. With a stellar cast, dedicated crew, and a gripping narrative, the film is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian cinema landscape in 2024. As the curtains fall on the filming phase, the audience awaits the unveiling of this historical drama.