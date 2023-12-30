en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:09 am EST
Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude

Acclaimed actress Rashmika Mandanna, celebrated for her role as Gitanjali in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt reflection on her success journey. Radiating gratitude and contentment, Rashmika’s post was a poignant reminder of the power of appreciating the present moment and the significance of surrounding oneself with positive influences.

Savoring the Present

Her candid Instagram post underscored the importance of pausing to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements in one’s life. Amidst a busy career that has taken her from Kannada films to the Telugu film industry and beyond, Rashmika emphasized the value of feeling grounded, content, and fulfilled, rather than relentlessly pursuing an elusive future.

Gitanjali: A Beacon of Strength

In her character note for Gitanjali, Rashmika painted a vivid portrait of a devoted wife and mother, a beacon of purity, strength, and resilience in a narrative steeped in violence and turmoil. Despite the challenges she faced, Gitanjali stood as the unifying force of her on-screen family, their steadfast protector offering prayers for their safety.

From Dreams to Reality

Rashmika’s post, complemented by a candid photo and heartfelt reflection, encapsulates her journey from a dreamy-eyed little girl to a successful actress living out those dreams. With a successful year in films behind her and promising projects lined up for 2024, Rashmika’s story serves as an inspiring testament to the power of unwavering determination and the importance of appreciating the present moment.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co-Star in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

'Senior High' teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks

By BNN Correspondents

Turkish Ministry Dedicates $4.91m to Bolster Local Film Industry, with a Focus on Animation

By BNN Correspondents

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon's Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

ITV's 2023 Lineup: A Blend of News, Culture, and Entertainment ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 12 mins
ITV's 2023 Lineup: A Blend of News, Culture, and Entertainment ...
heart comment 0
The Golden Era of Streaming: A Review of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

The Golden Era of Streaming: A Review of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024
2023: A Transformative Year in Tech, AI, and Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Transformative Year in Tech, AI, and Social Media
Migration: A Humorous and Heartwarming Animated Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Migration: A Humorous and Heartwarming Animated Journey
Cheran’s Journey: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Makes OTT Debut

By BNN Correspondents

Cheran's Journey: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Makes OTT Debut
Latest Headlines
World News
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
3 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
4 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
4 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
4 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
7 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
7 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
9 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
11 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
12 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
4 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app