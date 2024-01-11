Rashami Desai Defends Ankita Lokhande Amid ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Controversy

In the midst of the drama-filled ‘Bigg Boss 17’, reality TV show, a fresh controversy has erupted revolving around contestants, Vicky Jain and his wife, Ankita Lokhande. The tension arose post Vicky’s mother, Ranjana Jain’s visit to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house during the family week, following which she made controversial remarks about Ankita, her daughter-in-law, leading to widespread disapproval from Ankita’s friends and supporters.

Rashami Desai’s Stance on the Controversy

Actress Rashami Desai, a friend of Ankita, took to Instagram to express her disapproval of Ranjana’s remarks. In a lengthy post, Rashami defended Ankita, stating that she joined the ‘Bigg Boss’ show out of love for Vicky and her participation should not be assessed on the basis of expenses or her profession as an actress. Rashami emphasized that Ankita, acclaimed for her role in ‘Pavitra Rishta’, is a successful individual in her own right.

Questioning Ranjana Jain’s Intentions

Rashami took her criticism a notch higher, questioning Ranjana’s intentions by suggesting that her remarks hinted at her not wanting the couple’s marriage to last. This conjecture added fuel to the already heated controversy. Rashami also shed light on the challenges of being a part of the ‘Bigg Boss’ show, indicating that Ranjana might not fully comprehend the pressures and the intensity of the reality show.

The Family’s Initial Resistance to the Marriage

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ranjana Jain revealed that the family was initially opposed to the marriage between Vicky and Ankita. This disclosure has further escalated the tension surrounding the recent events, adding a new layer to the ongoing tussle.