Arts & Entertainment

Rare Frederick Hurten Rhead Pedestal Unearthed in Virginia Shed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Rare Frederick Hurten Rhead Pedestal Unearthed in Virginia Shed

In a shed in Hayes, Virginia, filled with long-forgotten objects, Johnie Hinson stumbled upon an unexpected treasure. While clearing out the shed for a construction project, Hinson came across an intricate ceramic pedestal. The object, among old suitcases of clothes, dishes, and pocket knives, initially looked out of place. However, a closer look revealed a name etched into the ceramic – ‘Frederick Hurten Rhead, 1902.’

A Pottery Masterpiece Among Junk

Hinson, intrigued by the find, realized that the pedestal could hold significant value. Frederick Hurten Rhead was a renowned potter known for his intricate ceramic art. Intrigued, he reached out to the Museum of Ceramics in Liverpool, Ohio. The museum confirmed the pedestal’s authenticity and suggested it could be part of a larger piece, perhaps a missing vase.

This discovery is considered a rare find from Rhead’s early work, a period that began when he moved from the United Kingdom to the United States in 1902. Some of Rhead’s pieces have fetched impressive prices at auctions, with a four-tile piece selling for over $600,000 and a vase reaching the $500,000 mark.

Discovery Draws Attention

The discovery has sparked a wave of interest in the art and auction world. Art publications and auction houses, including the National Shelley China Club and Kovels Antique Trader magazine, have reached out to Hinson, expressing interest in the pedestal. This find has not only shed light on a piece of Rhead’s early work but also showcased the potential treasures that can be found in the most unexpected places.

For Hinson, the discovery is more than just a potential windfall. It’s a connection to a world-renowned artist and a testament to the enduring beauty of ceramic art. While the pedestal’s future remains uncertain, Hinson hopes it will eventually find a suitable home where it can be appreciated for its historical and artistic significance.

Arts & Entertainment United States
