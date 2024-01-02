en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rare Footage of Led Zeppelin’s Historic 1977 Pontiac Concert Emerges Online

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Rare Footage of Led Zeppelin’s Historic 1977 Pontiac Concert Emerges Online

A historic piece of rock history has resurfaced with the release of a 23-minute video of Led Zeppelin’s live performance at the Pontiac Silverdome, Michigan, on April 30, 1977. The rare footage, showcasing an iconic concert that set a world record for the largest single-act show, has been uploaded online. The concert drew an unprecedented 76,200 fans, each paying $10.50 for a ticket, marking a significant milestone in the band’s illustrious career.

Unseen Footage Emerges Online

The previously unseen footage has been shared on a dedicated YouTube channel that archives the works of the late Jim ‘Speedy’ Kelly, a professional photographer known for filming various concerts during the 1970s. The video provides a unique glimpse into the energy and charisma that made Led Zeppelin a household name in rock music.

Restoration of a Historic Performance

The digital transfer of the Pontiac footage has been a collaborative effort involving the Genesis Museum and genesis fan ikhnaton. The Genesis Museum is renowned for its recent work on a 4K remaster of Genesis’s 1973 Shepperton Studios set. The restoration and audio syncing were performed by two well-known members of the Led Zeppelin collectors’ community, Etienne and LedZepFilm, ensuring that the footage retains its original charm and authenticity.

A Rare Glimpse into Led Zeppelin’s Live Legacy

While there were professional film cameramen present at the concert, employed by Worldstage to project live images of the band during the show, it is believed that this footage was not preserved. This makes the newly surfaced film a rare and precious glimpse into Led Zeppelin’s live legacy, embodying the spirit of an era when rock music reshaped the cultural landscape. The video serves as a testament to Led Zeppelin’s enduring appeal and the indelible mark they left on the world of music.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

