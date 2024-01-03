Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening

The heart of Ishpeming community, Rare Earth Goods, ushered in a new era with a grand reopening ceremony. Taking the reins is the new owner, Esther Ruggles, who marked the occasion with a traditional ribbon-cutting event. The storefront, which has stood as a community pillar for 12 years, is renowned for its consignment sales featuring local arts and crafts, natural foods and medicine, and alternative clothing, not to mention an exquisite selection of beer and wine.

An Era of Change

The shop was the brainchild of Pamela Perkins, who poured her heart into the business before deciding it was time for a change. While expressing her deep affection for the venture, she acknowledged the necessity for fresh energy and ideas. It’s in this spirit of transformation that Ruggles, a reputed figure in the realm of natural healing, has stepped in to steer the shop’s course.

Restorative Bodyworks Meets Rare Earth

Ruggles, the proprietor of ‘Restorative Bodyworks,’ intends to merge her business with the Rare Earth Goods shop, providing a unique blend of offerings. Her expertise in natural healing will complement the shop’s existing inventory, adding another layer of depth to its eclectic mix. Perkins expressed her confidence in Ruggles’s capability to uphold and enhance the reputation of Rare Earth.

The Rare Earth Cafe

Sharing the same building yet functioning as a separate entity is the Rare Earth Cafe, helmed by Dylan Larson. Realizing his childhood dream of becoming a chef and owning a restaurant, Larson took over the cafe from Perkins a year ago, at the tender age of 18. Both Ruggles and Larson, despite their individual ventures, share a common goal – to preserve and elevate the legacy of Rare Earth.