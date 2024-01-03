en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening

The heart of Ishpeming community, Rare Earth Goods, ushered in a new era with a grand reopening ceremony. Taking the reins is the new owner, Esther Ruggles, who marked the occasion with a traditional ribbon-cutting event. The storefront, which has stood as a community pillar for 12 years, is renowned for its consignment sales featuring local arts and crafts, natural foods and medicine, and alternative clothing, not to mention an exquisite selection of beer and wine.

An Era of Change

The shop was the brainchild of Pamela Perkins, who poured her heart into the business before deciding it was time for a change. While expressing her deep affection for the venture, she acknowledged the necessity for fresh energy and ideas. It’s in this spirit of transformation that Ruggles, a reputed figure in the realm of natural healing, has stepped in to steer the shop’s course.

Restorative Bodyworks Meets Rare Earth

Ruggles, the proprietor of ‘Restorative Bodyworks,’ intends to merge her business with the Rare Earth Goods shop, providing a unique blend of offerings. Her expertise in natural healing will complement the shop’s existing inventory, adding another layer of depth to its eclectic mix. Perkins expressed her confidence in Ruggles’s capability to uphold and enhance the reputation of Rare Earth.

The Rare Earth Cafe

Sharing the same building yet functioning as a separate entity is the Rare Earth Cafe, helmed by Dylan Larson. Realizing his childhood dream of becoming a chef and owning a restaurant, Larson took over the cafe from Perkins a year ago, at the tender age of 18. Both Ruggles and Larson, despite their individual ventures, share a common goal – to preserve and elevate the legacy of Rare Earth.

0
Arts & Entertainment Business Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
24 seconds ago
Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault
In a recent development, which has sent shockwaves across the music industry, renowned musicians T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, and Tiny, real name Tameka Harris, have been accused of sexual assault and misconduct. This comes after an unidentified woman alleged that she was drugged and sexually violated by the couple back in 2005,
Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault
Zimbabwean Musician Winky D Faces Backlash Over Socio-political Commentary
5 mins ago
Zimbabwean Musician Winky D Faces Backlash Over Socio-political Commentary
Sandcastle Builder Crafts Monument to Usher in 2024: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience
5 mins ago
Sandcastle Builder Crafts Monument to Usher in 2024: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience
Theatre Etiquette Debate Reignites Following Incident with Actor Andrew Scott
2 mins ago
Theatre Etiquette Debate Reignites Following Incident with Actor Andrew Scott
Superman's Hope Shines in Action Comics 2023 Annual
4 mins ago
Superman's Hope Shines in Action Comics 2023 Annual
'The Holdovers' Now Available for Home Viewing: Formats, Pricing and More
5 mins ago
'The Holdovers' Now Available for Home Viewing: Formats, Pricing and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
20 seconds
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
55 seconds
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
55 seconds
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
1 min
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
2 mins
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2 mins
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
2 mins
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
3 mins
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
3 mins
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
43 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
55 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app