Rare Dad's Army Scripts Valued at £10,000 on Antiques Roadshow

On an episode of BBC One's Antiques Roadshow aired on February 4, a rare collection of Dad's Army scripts was presented by a guest for appraisal. These scripts, handwritten by the show's creator, David Croft, were gifted to the guest during the mid-1990s as a token of gratitude for his work at the BBC comedy department. The evaluated script was from 'Sergeant, Save My Boy!' episode and included an accompanying note from Croft, citing his 'bad handwriting' and the inclusion of iconic phrases like 'stupid boy.'

Rarity and Value of the Scripts

Antiques expert, Clive Farahar, assessed the original scripts, emphasizing their rarity. Most scripts would typically be typed and then distributed to the actors, making these handwritten originals exceptionally rare. Farahar valued the scripts between £5,000 and £10,000, leaving the guest astonished. The rarity and historic value of these scripts shed a new light on the behind-the-scenes process of the beloved series.

A Classic Series

Dad's Army, known for its gentle humor and the theme tune 'Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr. Hitler?,' aired originally from July 1968 to November 1977. The show has since been recognized as an instant classic, its fame undiminished over the years. These scripts provide an intimate glimpse into the creative process behind such a well-loved show.

Continued Popularity of Antiques Roadshow

The Antiques Roadshow continues to captivate audiences with such unexpected and fascinating finds. It airs on Sundays at 7pm on BBC One, unveiling historical treasures and their stories, much like this unique collection of Dad's Army scripts.