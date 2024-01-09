en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rare Art Deco Posters of Swiss Ski Resorts Up for Auction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Rare Art Deco Posters of Swiss Ski Resorts Up for Auction

A treasure trove of rare Art Deco posters from the 1920s, advertising iconic Swiss ski resorts, is set to go under the hammer. The Ski Sale at Lyon & Turnbull is expected to see prices soar as high as £25,000 for a single poster. With over 80 captivating lots, the auction features collectibles from illustrious resorts such as St Moritz, Chamonix, and Val d’Isere.

Reflecting the Glamour of the Skiing Era

These original Art Deco lithographic posters were commissioned after the construction of the resorts, capturing the glamour and allure of the skiing era. One of the top lots is a piece by Swiss artist Alex Walter Diggelmann from 1938. This striking poster, portraying a party scene on a ski lift in Gstaad, is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000.

Masterpieces from the 1924 Winter Olympics

Another highlight includes works by French artist Roger Broders, some of which were commissioned following the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix. One of Broders’ enchanting posters is tipped to sell for between £6,000 and £8,000. The auction also features a British poster by James Riddell, advertising a 1934 ski trip by the Oxford University Ski Club, which could fetch between £500 and £700.

Affordable Post-War Posters and 1960s Swiss Winter Season Series

For those with a tighter budget, the sale also offers vibrant and affordable post-war posters. These pieces, reflective of their time, still hold the charm of ski season nostalgia. Among these are posters from the 1960s Swiss winter season series, with one showcasing skiers lounging on deckchairs in Villars-sur-Ollon, guided at £300-£500.

The auction is curated by former Christie’s specialists Nicolette Tomkinson and Sophie Churcher, in collaboration with vintage poster specialists Tomkinson Churcher. This event caters to collectors with varying budgets and will take place on January 11, offering original posters spanning from the 1920s to the 1960s.

Arts & Entertainment Europe Switzerland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

