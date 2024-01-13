RARE Announces Exciting Lineup for Q1 2024: A Boost to Scotland’s Party Scene

Edinburgh’s midweek party sensation, RARE, has officially released its roster for the first quarter of 2024, exciting its patrons who have been eagerly awaiting the announcement. The lineup, studded with an array of artists and DJs, promises a thrilling start to the New Year, continuing RARE’s legacy of contributing to Scotland’s vibrant nightlife.

Artists Galore at Two Venues

The RARE events are set to take place across two iconic venues, Sneaky Pete’s and The Tunnels. The program commences with McCart, who sets the stage on January 9th, followed by a succession of talented artists like Tommy Villiers, Céleste, Papa Nugs, Love Remain, Elkka, Cooked, Oppidan, and SUCHI, who will perform on subsequent dates through March 19th. The two venues will reverberate with innovative sounds and ground-breaking performances, once again making Scotland the go-to destination for music enthusiasts.

RARE: More Than An Event Series

Over the past six years, RARE has transformed itself from a mere event series to a comprehensive cultural platform encompassing a clothing brand and DJ collective, reflecting the evolving dynamics of Scotland’s party scene. The series has hosted an array of notable acts, including Bicep, Mike Servito, X-Coast, Eclair Fifi, and Shampain. This upcoming lineup is a testament to RARE’s commitment to furthering musical diversity in Scotland while cementing its reputation as a leading entertainment provider.

Scotland’s Party Scene and Beyond

While RARE takes the lead in Edinburgh, other parts of Scotland are not far behind. Aberdeen will witness performances by artists like Sikoti, KIMMIC, and Daire at Unit 51 and Carnegies Brae, including the debut of Facemelter Raves. Apart from the thriving party scene, Scotland is also offering a range of outdoor stargazing events at Lochwinnoch at Castle Semple and Muirshiel Country Parks. These events, led by Paisley Museum’s Science Curator John Pressly, are aimed at individuals eight years and above, serving as a platform to inspire future astronomers and providing a unique stargazing experience.

With a mix of music, nightlife, and unique experiences, Scotland is poised to kick off 2024 on a high note, providing a plethora of options for its citizens and visitors alike to explore and revel in.