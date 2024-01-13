en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rare 1800s Smoked Bark Etching Displayed in Bid for Heritage Protection of Victoria’s Lake Tyrell

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
Rare 1800s Smoked Bark Etching Displayed in Bid for Heritage Protection of Victoria’s Lake Tyrell

An 1800s smoked bark etching, one of the world’s rare cultural treasures, was briefly displayed at the Melbourne Museum as part of an effort to secure Commonwealth heritage protection for Victoria’s Lake Tyrell, known traditionally as Direl. This historical artefact, first documented in 1878 and believed to have been created using thumbnails and bone, features the traditional astronomy, lake imagery, cultural totems, tools, weapons, and ceremonial practices of the Booroung people.

Uncle Bob Nicholls: The Voice of Tradition

Uncle Bob Nicholls, a multi-clan elder and a profound voice of the Indigenous community, expressed deep emotional significance of the artefact. He voiced concerns over the control of Indigenous artefacts by non-Indigenous institutions, urging a shift in the narrative and a return of the control to the rightful traditional owners.

A Meeting of Minds: Protection Under Consideration

The display coincided with a crucial meeting involving Commonwealth independent reporter Terry Bailey, who is assessing the area’s eligibility for protection under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act. First Nations community members presented their case, shedding light on the impacts of salt mining, development, and the off-road Mallee Rally on the lake. They underscored the importance of safeguarding Direl, a sacred site that forms an integral part of their cultural and historical identity.

The Direl: A Symbol of Indigenous Heritage

The 20,860-hectare site, with archaeological evidence of First Peoples’ habitation dating back 33,000 years, is culturally significant to several Indigenous nations. The Commonwealth’s delay in assessing the heritage protection is viewed by the traditional owners as an oversight. They seek to preserve not just the cultural landscape but also the treasure trove of scientific traditional knowledge it holds. The urgency for protection is further emphasized by the ongoing threats from proposed developments and the popular Mallee Rally, which was halted in 2019 due to concerns over damage to Indigenous cultural heritage sites.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

