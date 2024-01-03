en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Fontaine Ushers in New Year With New Romance Amidst Public Feud

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Rapper Fontaine Ushers in New Year With New Romance Amidst Public Feud

Rapper Fontaine, known offstage as Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe, rang in the New Year with his new girlfriend, the R&B/dancehall artist Jada Kingdom. The joyous celebration, shared with fans through TikTok and Instagram, was a glittering affair filled with confetti and music, a stark contrast to the recent tumult in Fontaine’s personal life.

From Feud to Festivities

The festivities follow a highly publicized feud with Fontaine’s ex-girlfriend, fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The dispute began when Megan accused Fontaine of infidelity in her track, “Cobra.” Fontaine countered with his own song, “Thee Person,” in which he denies the allegations and wishes Megan well, despite the emotional turmoil their conflict has caused him.

Addressing the Allegations

Fontaine further clarified his stance during an appearance on the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” In the interview, he spoke candidly about his feelings regarding the relationship and the allegations, asserting that he has refrained from speaking ill of Megan in public.

New Year, New Relationship

The New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring a heartwarming kiss shared between Fontaine and Jada Kingdom, was captured in a video posted on social media. The caption read, ‘HNY [party-horn emoji, heart emoji].’ This relationship, which became public knowledge when the couple attended Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, seems to be going strong. Usher even serenaded Fontaine and allowed her to duet with him.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
38 seconds ago
G. Love & Special Sauce Celebrates 30 Years with Expanded Edition and North America Tour
Marking a musical milestone, G. Love & Special Sauce, the genre-blending trio, is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a remastered and expanded edition. The edition, slated for release on all digital platforms on January 12, will feature 11 live recordings from their 1994 performances at the iconic Knitting
G. Love & Special Sauce Celebrates 30 Years with Expanded Edition and North America Tour
Mike Portnoy Critiques Metallica's '90s Discography on 'Wheel of Rock' Podcast
9 mins ago
Mike Portnoy Critiques Metallica's '90s Discography on 'Wheel of Rock' Podcast
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
10 mins ago
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
Frank Ocean and Blood Orange Collaboration: A Spark in the Musical Horizon?
3 mins ago
Frank Ocean and Blood Orange Collaboration: A Spark in the Musical Horizon?
Colman Domingo Tipped to Replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in MCU
3 mins ago
Colman Domingo Tipped to Replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in MCU
Chinese Dissident Artist Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal
7 mins ago
Chinese Dissident Artist Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal
Latest Headlines
World News
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
56 seconds
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
56 seconds
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
1 min
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
2 mins
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
Patriots Confirm: Wheatley to Remain on Injured Reserve
2 mins
Patriots Confirm: Wheatley to Remain on Injured Reserve
F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo
2 mins
F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo
Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee: A Beacon of Hope for Zeliangrong Aspirations
2 mins
Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee: A Beacon of Hope for Zeliangrong Aspirations
Councillor Calls Out Delays in Repair of Collapsed Brockton Brook Wall
3 mins
Councillor Calls Out Delays in Repair of Collapsed Brockton Brook Wall
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
4 mins
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
16 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
17 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
26 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
27 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
36 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
39 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
59 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app