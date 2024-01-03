Rapper Fontaine Ushers in New Year With New Romance Amidst Public Feud

Rapper Fontaine, known offstage as Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe, rang in the New Year with his new girlfriend, the R&B/dancehall artist Jada Kingdom. The joyous celebration, shared with fans through TikTok and Instagram, was a glittering affair filled with confetti and music, a stark contrast to the recent tumult in Fontaine’s personal life.

From Feud to Festivities

The festivities follow a highly publicized feud with Fontaine’s ex-girlfriend, fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The dispute began when Megan accused Fontaine of infidelity in her track, “Cobra.” Fontaine countered with his own song, “Thee Person,” in which he denies the allegations and wishes Megan well, despite the emotional turmoil their conflict has caused him.

Addressing the Allegations

Fontaine further clarified his stance during an appearance on the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” In the interview, he spoke candidly about his feelings regarding the relationship and the allegations, asserting that he has refrained from speaking ill of Megan in public.

New Year, New Relationship

The New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring a heartwarming kiss shared between Fontaine and Jada Kingdom, was captured in a video posted on social media. The caption read, ‘HNY [party-horn emoji, heart emoji].’ This relationship, which became public knowledge when the couple attended Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, seems to be going strong. Usher even serenaded Fontaine and allowed her to duet with him.