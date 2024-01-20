Rapper Finesse2tymes Accused of Selling Identical Verses to Different Artists

In a recent revelation, rapper Finesse2tymes is caught in a whirlpool of allegations, accused of selling the same verse to different artists. The accuser, Louisiana rapper TG Kommas, expressed his frustration over social media, stating that Finesse2tymes reused a verse from Kommas' song "Can't Pay For It" on another artist, Fastmoney Ant's track "All I Want."

Unveiling The Scandal

Despite the substantial disparity in YouTube views between the two songs, Kommas pointed out the difficulties independent artists encounter when collaborating with more established rappers. He narrated his attempt to reach out to Finesse2tymes to address the issue, but the matter remains unresolved. This incident casts a shadow on Finesse2tymes, who is known for his significant social media following and inclusion in the 2023 XXL Freshman list.

A Streak of Controversies

This isn't the first time Finesse2tymes has been marred by controversy. He was previously accused of having his brother perform for him at a show, further raising questions about his professional integrity. The rapper's personal life has also been a subject of public scrutiny. He announced that two of his girlfriends were expecting at the same time, and later decided to focus on a relationship with only one of them.

Impact on The Music Industry

Incidents like these not only affect the individuals involved but also cast a pall on the music industry's credibility. They raise concerns about the challenges independent artists face and question the ethics of established artists. As this story unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the need for transparency and fair play in the music industry.