Renowned rapper Booba, a towering presence in the music industry, has recently faced significant backlash due to a series of online disputes involving photomontages and the dissemination of rumors targeting fellow rapper Serane and journalist Mehdi Ma"zi. This tumultuous situation has led to the indefinite suspension of Booba's account on a popular social media platform, 'X'.

Booba's History of Online Conflicts

Booba, colloquially referred to as the 'duc', is no stranger to controversy, especially when it involves social media altercations. Previously, the rapper found himself at the receiving end of a complaint from influencer Magali Berdah, accusing him of cyberharassment. This recent incident, however, has amplified the intensity of the spotlight on the artist's online conduct.

The Spark that Ignited the Controversy

The conflict ignited when Mehdi Ma"zi, the rap manager at Apple Music, announced an upcoming appearance of new generation rapper Serane on his show 'Le Code'. Booba, apparently disagreeing with Ma"zi's choice of guest, suggested an alternative list of 'more profitable' rappers. This disagreement escalated further as Booba announced the creation of a 'new media' platform dedicated to showcasing both new and established artists.

Accusations of Cyberharassment and Incitement to Hatred

The actions of Booba led to serious accusations of cyberharassment and incitement to hatred towards Serane from Booba's fan community. Mehdi Ma"zi, who previously worked for Booba as a host on the OKLM web radio in 2014, became a target himself. He faced a barrage of photomontages and the release of private conversations. This sequence of events culminated in the suspension of Booba's account, rendering the derogatory content he posted against Serane and Ma"zi inaccessible.