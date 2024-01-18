'Rap Sh!t' Cancelled: Issa Rae's Musical Journey Ends After Two Seasons

The critically-acclaimed series 'Rap Sh!t,' executive produced and penned by Issa Rae, will not be returning for a third season on Max. The comedy-drama followed the story of Shawna and Mia, two estranged high school friends portrayed by Aida Osman and KaMillion, who reunite to form a rap duo, navigating the tumultuous journey towards stardom in the music industry.

A Cast of Talent and a Tale of Gratitude

The show featured an ensemble cast that included Jonica Booth, RJ Cycler, Jaboukie Young-White, Daniel Augustin, Frankie Love Knight, and Nijah Brenea. When speaking about the cancellation of the series, Issa Rae expressed her pride in what the show had achieved and extended her gratitude towards the cast, writers, crew, and the audience who had supported the series during its run. Showrunner Syreeta Singleton mirrored Rae's sentiments, reflecting on the pride she felt for the creative milestones accomplished during the show's two-season tenure.

The End of 'Rap Sh!t' and Future Endeavors

The final episode of 'Rap Sh!t,' which was aired on December 21, 2023, will now serve as the series finale. A spokesperson for Max expressed appreciation for the unique comedy and compelling social commentary brought forth by Issa Rae and the show's team. This cancellation aligns with the recent pattern observed at Max, following the termination of other originals such as 'Our Flag Means Death' and 'Julia,' each after two seasons.

Issa Rae's Continued Partnership with HBO

Despite the end of 'Rap Sh!t,' Issa Rae continues to maintain her creative partnership with HBO. She is currently involved with the docuseries 'Seen & Heard' and also reprising her voice role as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in the much-anticipated 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.'