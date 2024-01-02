Rap Icon The Game Reflects on Support from Kanye West and Dr. Dre

West Coast rap icon, The Game, recently opened up about his relationships with music industry giants Kanye West (Ye) and Dr. Dre in an interview with VladTV. The rapper provided an insightful comparison of the support he received from the two artists, expressing his appreciation for Kanye’s unwavering support, even when it was not necessary, and contrasting it with Dr. Dre’s more measured approach.

Ye vs. Dre: A Study in Support

The Game acknowledged that Kanye, in his characteristic boldness, did not hesitate to back him up, regardless of the circumstances. This level of support, he noted, was not forthcoming from Dr. Dre, who he felt was more cautious due to his need to safeguard his brand and business interests. “Ye didn’t care and always had my back,” The Game stated, highlighting the difference in the ways the two artists supported him.

Acknowledging the Difference, Not Taking Offense

Despite the disparity in support, The Game was quick to clarify that he bore no ill feelings towards Dr. Dre. He expressed his belief that Dre had valid reasons for his actions and did not feel slighted by them. “Dre has a brand to protect,” he explained, hinting at the delicate balance that the renowned producer has to maintain between his personal relationships and his business commitments.

Regret Over Past Remarks and Looking Forward

Reflecting on his past controversial comments about working with Dr. Dre, The Game admitted to feeling some regret. He acknowledged the pivotal role that Dre played in his career, serving as a mentor and providing invaluable support. Despite their lack of recent communication, The Game believed that if Dre heard his remarks, he would understand and not take offense. He emphasized that his comments were simply his interpretation of his experiences and were not intended to cause any bad blood between them. “I should have given him more grace for what he did,” The Game confessed, hinting at a possible desire to mend bridges with the legendary Dr. Dre.