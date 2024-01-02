Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past Films

In a recent round table conference with Galatta Plus, renowned Bollywood personalities Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar reminisced about past film shootings under extreme conditions. The conversation brought forth some fascinating anecdotes, revealing the challenges faced by actors and filmmakers in the quest for visually stunning sequences.

Challenges of Filming in Subzero Temperatures

Rani Mukerji, reflecting on the filming of the song ‘Tumhi Dekho Naa’ from the movie ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, narrated an instance where she literally froze due to the harsh weather. Dressed in a red chiffon saree, she was subjected to the subzero temperature of -14 degrees. The water required for the rain sequence in the scene froze before reaching the actors, making it immensely challenging for Rani to even walk. She humorously added that the sensuous appearance of her lips in the song was actually a result of them being frozen.

The Director’s Eccentric Demands

Director Karan Johar, known for his cinematic grandeur, acknowledged his past insensitivity towards the actors’ comfort. He admitted that insisting on having a rain sequence in such freezing conditions was a crazy decision on his part. It was his cousin and assistant director, Ayan, who had to carry Rani to her car due to her inability to walk after the challenging shoot.

Changes in Filming Norms over Time

The conversation also highlighted the evolution in the filming norms over time. In contrast to the past, actresses are now consulted about their comfort and preferences before shooting challenging sequences. For instance, actress Alia Bhatt shared her experience of shooting in cold weather for the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ just three months after giving birth to her daughter. This illustrates the increased consideration for the comfort and well-being of actresses in the present day film industry.