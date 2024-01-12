Ranchi Hosts State-Level Tribal Youth Arts and Cultural Programme

The city of Ranchi, pulsating with energy and vibrancy, played host to a state-level tribal youth, arts, and cultural programme on 11th and 12th January 2024. Arogya Bhavan, a symbol of health and well-being, served as the backdrop for this grand celebration of youth, culture, and tradition.

Unleashing the Power of Youth

Organized by Vikas Bharti Bishunpur, the event drew a large crowd, with nearly 2,500 tribal youths in attendance. These included members from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), a testament to the inclusive nature of the event. The day was not just about the performances but also about highlighting the diverse skills and crafts of the tribal communities in Jharkhand.

A Stage for Tradition

From the rhythms of traditional dances to the harmonious melodies of songs, the cultural programme was a spectacle of the rich tribal heritage of Jharkhand. A total of 28 groups from across the state showcased their arts, offering a window into their vibrant cultures. The event also paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, marking his birth anniversary and National Youth Day.

Live Exhibition: A Showcase of Skills

But the cultural programme was more than just performances. A live exhibition featured 17 stalls where attendees could view and learn about various projects, from bamboo crafting to blacksmith work. The stalls served as tangible proof of the diverse skills of the tribal communities and the initiatives undertaken by local farmers.

Encouraging Participation

The participants were encouraged by Sudarshan Bhagat, MP, Lohardaga, who lauded their efforts and contributions. The event not only served as a platform for cultural exchange but also instilled a sense of pride and accomplishment among the tribal youths.