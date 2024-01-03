Rance Allen Group’s ‘Something About the Name Jesus’ Strikes Gold

In the halls of gospel music, The Rance Allen Group has etched their name in golden letters. Their classic track, ‘Something About the Name Jesus’ received a gold certification for 500,000 sales on December 27, 2023. This treasured song is from their 2004 GRAMMY® Award-nominated album, The Live Experience, released under Tyscot Records.

The Golden Milestone

The certification was accepted by Rance Allen’s brothers, Steve and Tom Allen, their longtime producer, Chris Byrd, and Murdella Wallace. The honor was bestowed during a Sunday morning service at the New Bethel Bountiful Blessings church in Toledo, OH, where Rance Allen had served as a pastor. This golden milestone marks not just the song’s popularity, but the group’s profound influence on gospel music over the decades.

A Song with a Legacy

‘Something About the Name Jesus’ was originally written by Kirk Franklin for his 1998 album The Nu Nation Project. Rance Allen later brought it to life with a stunning live performance featuring Franklin. Over the years, the song has grown into a significant hit for the group, its melody and message resonating with gospel music lovers around the world.

A Remarkable Career

Beginning their journey with Stax Record’s Gospel Truth imprint in 1972, The Rance Allen Group has had a remarkable career spanning over six decades. They have earned five GRAMMY® nominations and amassed over 250 million digital streams. Their discography includes notable hits like ‘I Belong to You’ and ‘Miracle Worker.’ The group reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart in 1992, a testament to their enduring appeal and timeless music.