Ranbir Kapoor’s Collaboration with Rohit Shetty Sparks Rumors

Ranbir Kapoor, widely recognized for his performance in the recent hit film Animal, has been spotted working with renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, causing a stir among fans and followers on social media platforms. The photos of Ranbir, dressed in a police uniform, have led to rumors suggesting his possible involvement in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Singham Again.

Photos Spark Rumors

The images that have been making the rounds online show Ranbir Kapoor in a cop’s attire, raising eyebrows and leading to conjecture about his potential role in the much-anticipated Singham series. One photo captured him alongside Rohit Shetty, while another showed him on the film set. These images, initially shared by a celebrity photographer, were enough to ignite discussions among netizens, with many speculating Ranbir’s involvement in the Singham series.

A Clarification on the Collaboration

However, it was later clarified that the collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranbir Kapoor was for an advertisement shoot, not for a film role. This clarification put an end to the speculation fueled by the viral photo from November 2023, which had led to similar rumors. Despite the clarification, the speculation around Ranbir Kapoor’s potential involvement in the Singham franchise has kept fans excited.

Singham Again: What’s in the Pipeline?

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is in the works with a star-studded cast, including big names like Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. The film, which is the third in the Singham franchise, is scheduled for release on Independence Day 2024. It is expected to give stiff competition to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 at the box office. The Singham series, with its original Singham and sequel Singham Returns, has been successful at the box office, raising expectations for the upcoming installment.