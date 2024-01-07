en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ Roars Its Way to Box Office Triumph

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Roars Its Way to Box Office Triumph

The year 2023 has been marked by the roaring success of the Bollywood film ‘Animal,’ a cinematic masterpiece that brought together actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time. ‘Animal’ has not only bulldozed its way through box office records but also has become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. This triumph has led to a grand celebration organized by the film’s producers on Saturday night, saluting the exceptional performance of the action-packed movie.

Box Office Bonanza

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal,’ co-starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, has raked in a colossal total box office collection of Rs. 550.43 crores. The film kicked off its opening weekend with a bang, amassing Rs. 201.76 crores and rounding off the first week with a splendid Rs. 338.63 crores. The film’s financial prowess didn’t wane, with its box office numbers remaining robust even after completing its fifth week.

Joining the Elite Club

Not only has ‘Animal’ refused to slow down at the box office, it has also joined the prestigious Rs. 500 crores club, becoming the fourth film of 2023 to achieve this milestone. A testament to the film’s worldwide appeal, ‘Animal’ boasts a worldwide Box Office Collection of 897.10 Cr on Day 38, and an India net collection of 549.32 Cr.

Beyond Numbers: A Cultural Phenomenon

But the success of ‘Animal’ extends beyond numbers. The film, budgeted at 100 Cr, has garnered an overwhelming response from the public. It has not only dominated the box office but also seeped into the cultural zeitgeist, serving as a testament to the enduring allure of Bollywood.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

