Arts & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Sparks Speculation with Cop Look in Ad Shoot

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Ranbir Kapoor Sparks Speculation with Cop Look in Ad Shoot

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor’s recent outing in a police uniform for an ad shoot has stirred a wave of excitement among his fans, igniting speculation of him possibly starring in a cop role. The buzz escalated as pictures of Kapoor in the uniform, including one with director Rohit Shetty doing a fist bump, circulated widely across social media. Kapoor’s arresting look, complete with a moustache and a name tag ‘chingum’, has been a particular point of intrigue.

Rumors of a Potential Movie Collaboration

The conjecture about a possible movie collaboration between Kapoor and Shetty has been fueled in part by the actor’s commanding portrayal of a cop in the ad shoot. Fans and followers keenly noted Kapoor’s ‘banger look’, and the online chatter has been rife with jokes about the ‘chingum’ name tag on his uniform. The speculation is further intensified as filmmaker Karan Johar shared a glimpse of another advertisement featuring Kapoor, hinting at ‘something exciting brewing’, though no further details were disclosed.

Rohit Shetty’s Upcoming Series

Meanwhile, director Rohit Shetty, known for his cop-themed cinematic universe, has released a teaser for the Prime Video India original series titled ‘Indian Police Force season 1’. The series, set to release on January 19, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Shetty’s involvement in the series while simultaneously collaborating with Kapoor for the ad shoot has added fuel to the speculative fire.

Kapoor’s Latest Success

Adding to this whirlwind of events, Kapoor’s latest film, ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has garnered considerable success. The film, grossing ₹887.69 crore worldwide, has become the highest grossing film of Kapoor’s career, further cementing his position in the Bollywood elite. While his next move remains a topic of intense speculation, Kapoor’s recent success and his compelling portrayal of a police officer have undeniably raised the anticipation of his fans for his upcoming projects.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

