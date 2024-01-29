Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Sweep 69th Filmfare Awards, Neetu Kapoor Celebrates on Instagram

In a night filled with glamour and cinematic brilliance, the 69th Filmfare Awards celebrated the extraordinary performances of Bollywood's finest. The Bhatt-Kapoor family emerged as the stars of the evening, as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bagged the top honors. The couple, who share a unique bond both on and off-screen, received the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their remarkable performances in 'Animal' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' respectively.

Celebrating Victory

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, and Alia's mother-in-law, commemorated the joyous occasion on Instagram, sharing pictures of the couple's triumphant moments. This victory resonates with a similar achievement in 2019 when Ranbir and Alia won awards for 'Sanju' and 'Raazi' respectively. The couple's fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, supporting their favorite stars.

A Dance to Remember

Adding to the joyous celebration, Neetu Kapoor shared a video of Ranbir and Alia dancing to a song from 'Animal', the film that bagged Ranbir his Best Actor award. Their infectious chemistry and adorable dance moves won hearts, creating a memorable moment for fans and followers. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, married since April 2022 and parents to a baby girl named Raha, have been an epitome of love and companionship, both professionally and personally.

Continuing the Journey

Their journey, which began on the sets of 'Brahmastra', continues to flourish as they are all set to appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love And War'. The Filmfare victory marks a significant milestone in their journey, further solidifying their positions as two of Bollywood's most adored and respected actors.