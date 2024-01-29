Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Dominate the 69th Filmfare Awards

At the 69th Filmfare Awards, a night of glitz and glamour in Gujarat, the spotlight fell on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor, for his riveting performance in 'Animal', clinched the Best Actor Award (Male). His wife, Alia Bhatt, not to be outdone, took home the Best Actor Award (Female) for her role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. This double victory was a moment of dual celebration for the Kapoor household.

Animal Roars to Victory

'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released in theatres on December 1 of the previous year. Ranbir Kapoor, in his acceptance speech, paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Rishi Kapoor. He also expressed his happiness at returning home to his daughter, Raha, after a gruelling schedule of shooting for 'Animal'. Raha, born to Ranbir and Alia in November 2022, has added a new dimension of joy to their lives.

A Memorable Performance

During the star-studded ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor delivered a captivating performance of Bobby Deol's song 'Jamal Kudu' from 'Animal'. The audience was treated to a memorable hook step performed by Ranbir and his wife, Alia, who was in the audience. The couple shared a tender moment when Ranbir kissed Alia on the cheek, further cementing their status as one of Bollywood's power couples.

Filmfare Celebrates Talent

The event, hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manish Paul, was a celebration of talent across the spectrum. New talents were recognized with Aditya Rawal winning the Best Debut Male award and Alizeh Agnihotri taking the Best Debut Female award. Notably, Vikrant Massey also bagged the Best Actor Critics Award for his role in '12th Fail', demonstrating the range of talent on display at the 69th Filmfare Awards.