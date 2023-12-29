Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video

In a recent incident that has sparked a buzz across India, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with his family, has been accused of hurting religious sentiments. The allegations stem from a video that went viral, showcasing the Kapoor family’s Christmas celebrations. The complainant, Sanjay Tiwari, has pointed out an act in the video that he believes is disrespectful to Hinduism.

The Video and the Allegations

The video in question was from the annual Christmas brunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor, attended by various members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha. The video shows Ranbir Kapoor pouring liquor on a cake and setting it on fire while chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’, a Hindu religious chant.

Sanjay Tiwari, the complainant, has alleged that the act of using intoxicants while celebrating a Christian festival and simultaneously uttering a Hindu religious chant is disparaging to Hinduism. He has further alleged that the video was made and circulated with the intention of insulting the religious sentiments of the complainants.

The Legal Proceedings

The complaint was filed at a police station on Wednesday, 27th December. However, as of now, no FIR has been registered yet. The complainant has demanded the actor be booked under sections 295(A), 298, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

These sections pertain to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person, defamation, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, respectively.

Public Reaction and Consequences

The incident has attracted considerable attention, with the public divided over the allegations. While some agree with the complainant’s viewpoint, others believe it to be a case of hypersensitivity. This incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between personal freedom and respect for religious sentiments, a topic that continues to fuel debates in modern society.

