Rami Malek and Indira Varma to Star in 'Oedipus' at Old Vic Theatre

Oscar-winner Rami Malek and 'Game of Thrones' star Indira Varma are poised to grace the Old Vic Theatre in a novel adaptation of the Greek tragedy 'Oedipus.' The adaptation, grounded in Sophocles's enduring play, delves into the tale of a monarch hell-bent on unmasking his predecessor's assassin.

Advertisment

Oedipus: A Timeless Tale Reimagined

Varma brings to the table her commendable theatre expertise, crowned by an Olivier Award for her act in 'Present Laughter' at the same venue. The rendition will be a collaborative directorial venture between Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter, presenting a contemporary spin on the timeless yarn, as re-envisioned by playwright Ella Hickson.

Unveiling the Human Dilemma

Advertisment

In a public statement, Warchus underscored the immortal nature of Sophocles’s creation, pointing out the enduring relevance of the play's central themes like the quest for knowledge and the degree of dominion one has over their fate. These themes continue to strike a chord with modern viewers, making the adaptation a highly anticipated event.

A Stellar Cast

Expressing his thrill to co-direct the play alongside Shechter, Warchus lauded the casting of Malek and Varma in the principal roles. Their combined prowess guarantees an intimate and insightful viewpoint on Sophocles' classic tragedy, promising audiences a thought-provoking experience.