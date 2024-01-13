en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Raman Sharma Unveils ‘Falling Again’: A Celebration of Carefree Love

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Raman Sharma Unveils ‘Falling Again’: A Celebration of Carefree Love

Raman Sharma, an 18-year-old music artist, has launched a new track ‘Falling Again’, a part of his three-song Extended Play (EP) ‘December.’ The song, a concoction of English and Hindi lyrics, encapsulates the sensation of untroubled love and the thrill of opening one’s heart to love after a phase of emotional withdrawal. With ‘Falling Again,’ Sharma aims to recreate the enchanting ambiguity and delight inherent in emerging relationships.

‘Falling Again’ – a Heartfelt Ode to Innocent Love

The single has garnered a positive response, resonating with listeners for its depiction of innocent love and the ‘first crush’ experience. The song, written in both English and Hindi, portrays the charming and awkward moments of uncertainty and the magical mysteries within a nascent relationship. Sharma’s latest single has received an overwhelmingly positive response, with fans connecting with its carefree and heartfelt vibes.

Sharma’s Musical Journey

The musical journey of Sharma kicked off in his early years, influenced by a diverse range of genres and a strong enthusiasm for narrating stories through music. This path was further shaped by his engagement with songwriting, an endeavor his mother played a pivotal role in nurturing in both him and his brother from an early age. Sharma appreciates the visual aspect of music as well, expressing his emotions through music videos.

What’s Next for Raman Sharma?

Following the release of ‘December,’ Sharma plans to refine his musical identity, collaborate with other artists, experiment with different genres, and set off on a tour to connect with his fanbase both in India and across the globe. Sharma’s vision is to continue creating and exploring new musical territories, fostering collaborations with other artists, and embarking on a tour to forge connections with fans all over the world. ‘Falling Again’ is now available for streaming on major audio platforms.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
45 seconds ago
Trey Songz's Shirt-Tearing Act Ignites Cheers at Juicy Fest Melbourne 2024
The stage of the Juicy Fest Melbourne 2024 was set ablaze when American rapper Trey Songz, born as Tremaine Aldon Neverson, decided to entertain his audience in a rather unique way. In the midst of his electrifying performance of ‘Bottoms Up’, one of his greatest hits, Songz stripped off his shirt, sending the crowd into
Trey Songz's Shirt-Tearing Act Ignites Cheers at Juicy Fest Melbourne 2024
Jenna Ortega Shines in Winter White Ensemble at Film Festival
5 mins ago
Jenna Ortega Shines in Winter White Ensemble at Film Festival
Niagara Falls Music Community Mourns the Loss of Respected Educator and Trumpeter, Paul Wos
5 mins ago
Niagara Falls Music Community Mourns the Loss of Respected Educator and Trumpeter, Paul Wos
iLembe Book Festival 2024: A Celebration of South African Literature
2 mins ago
iLembe Book Festival 2024: A Celebration of South African Literature
Sunny Leone Ventures into AI with Avatar, Raises Deepfake Concerns
2 mins ago
Sunny Leone Ventures into AI with Avatar, Raises Deepfake Concerns
John Miller's Urban Imagery Exhibition: A Unique Perspective on Cityscapes
3 mins ago
John Miller's Urban Imagery Exhibition: A Unique Perspective on Cityscapes
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
14 seconds
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
36 seconds
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
48 seconds
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
1 min
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
2 mins
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
2 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
3 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
3 mins
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
4 mins
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
44 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app