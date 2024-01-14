en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ram Charan and the Mega Family Celebrate Sankranti in Bengaluru; Promising Projects Await the Actor

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
As the festive season of Sankranti approaches, the Mega family, a renowned group of Telugu actors, has decided to celebrate in a different location this year. Instead of their usual stomping grounds in Andhra Pradesh, they are heading to Bengaluru, where they own farmhouses. Ram Charan, a standout member of the family and a prominent actor in the Telugu film industry, was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his wife, Upasana, and their daughter, Klin Kara.

Festive Departure

An air of excitement and anticipation could be felt as Ram Charan and his family were seen preparing for their departure to Bengaluru. The actor was seen holding his daughter Klin Kara in his arms, a tender sight that warmed the hearts of onlookers. The family’s pet dog Rhyme was also part of the entourage.

Exciting Invitations and Upcoming Projects

Apart from the Sankranti celebrations, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have received an exclusive invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adding another auspicious event to their festive calendar. On the professional front, Ram Charan, known for his versatile acting skills and dedication, is currently involved in several exciting projects. His recent work includes the movie RRR, and he is now in the midst of shooting for Director Shankar’s debut Telugu film, Game Changer, alongside Kiara Advani. Slated for completion in February 2024, the film is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Future Collaborations and Projects

Ram Charan is also set to work on a new project, RC16, under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. The film features actors Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi, with music by the legendary AR Rahman. Furthermore, there are whispers of potential collaborations with directors Gowtam Tinnanuri and Sukumar, although these remain unconfirmed. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on these promising projects.

Arts & Entertainment India Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

