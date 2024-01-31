Ralph Fiennes Wears Triple Hat in Upcoming Drama 'The Beacon'

Two-time Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Ralph Fiennes is poised to make another significant mark in cinema with his upcoming feature-length drama, 'The Beacon'. Distinguished by his debut as a screenplay writer, Fiennes will also direct and star in this contemporary drama set in the UK.

Multi-Talented Fiennes Dives into Family, Class, Race, and Identity

'The Beacon' tells the compelling story of Joshua Nyaga, a young man transplanted from the violence of the Ugandan civil war to the bustling streets of London. The narrative takes a turn when Nyaga visits his girlfriend Cass' affluent family in the English countryside. The visit, initially intended as a warm welcome, turns sour as a violent racist act at a local event brings underlying tensions to the surface - a plot that subtly echoes Jordan Peele's 'Get Out', albeit with less horror.

Fiennes' Fourth Directorial Venture Features a Stellar Cast

Fiennes' fourth stint as a director is further marked by a notable cast including Indira Varma, Charles Babalola, and Alison Oliver. Known for his versatile acting in films like 'Schindler's List', 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', and the 'Harry Potter' series, Fiennes continues to showcase his profound artistic range by taking on the challenge of scripting, directing, and acting in 'The Beacon'.

Production to Begin in Suffolk

Production is slated to kick off in Suffolk during the summer. This ambitious project is a collaboration with producer Gail Egan, further enhancing Fiennes' portfolio that includes upcoming projects like 'The Return' and 'Conclave'.