Raju Asan: Reviving and Expanding the Narrative of Chavittu Nadakam

Chavittu nadakam, an enthralling Latin Christian dance form, born in the 16th century in Gothuruth, Kochi, continues to hold spectators spellbound with its potent blend of dance, music, and acting. Often weaving dramatic portrayals of historic royal battles, this vibrant art form has found significant patronage in Kalolsavams, the school art festivals. At the heart of this revival and promotion is veteran artist Raju Asan, who has devoted 14 years to teaching this dance form.

Asan’s Deep Connection with Chavittu Nadakam

Asan’s connection with chavittu nadakam runs deep and dates back to his childhood. His father, Natarajan, himself a noted performer, introduced him to the art form at the tender age of six. Today, Asan’s expertise extends far beyond the realms of dance. Not only does he train participants, but he also lends a creative hand in makeup for the performers. This year, a notable 12 teams trained under Asan’s watchful eye are competing at the festival in Kollam.

Infusing the Art Form with New Life

Not one to be confined by tradition, Asan has breathed new life into chavittu nadakam, expanding its narrative beyond Christian stories. His creative endeavors have led to successful productions like the tale of Kannaki and an eagerly anticipated performance on Lord Ayyappa.

A Family Affair

Chavittu nadakam is not just an art form for Asan; it’s a family tradition. His lineage boasts of illustrious performers, including his sons and his brother Anirudhan. Abhiraj, his younger son, assists him with his productions and training, ensuring the legacy of chavittu nadakam continues for generations to come. Asan’s commitment to the art form was globally recognized when he choreographed a performance with 504 Kudumbashree workers in Kochi, earning him a place in the Guinness World Records.