en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rajshri Deshpande Speaks on Backlash from ‘Sacred Games’, Calls for Industry Change

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
Rajshri Deshpande Speaks on Backlash from ‘Sacred Games’, Calls for Industry Change

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, acclaimed for her gripping role in ‘Sacred Games,’ has broken her silence over the backlash she confronted following an intimate scene from the series that went viral. The fallout from the scene, she disclosed in a candid interview with Zoom, led to her being maligned as an adult film actor and subjected to a barrage of online harassment.

Double Standards in Criticism

Deshpande highlighted the double standards inherent in the criticism she endured. Her male co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and the backroom crew involved in producing the scene, including director Anurag Kashyap, the editor, and the director of photography (DOP), were not held to account or questioned to the same extent.

Impact on Career

The association with ‘Sacred Games’ has come to overshadow Deshpande’s career, despite her work in other projects like ‘Fame Game’ and ‘Trial By Fire.’ The actress expressed her desire for change within the industry and for a more substantive dialogue around scenes of intimate nature.

Addressing Societal Attitudes

Deshpande’s call for change extended beyond the entertainment industry to societal attitudes. She emphasized the importance of openly addressing topics like consensual love, which was depicted in the criticized scene. In a reassuring note, she mentioned her comfort during the filming of the scene, praising Nawazuddin’s professionalism and confirming that the on-screen depiction was one of consensual love.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Utsey Chamber Music Series: A Beacon of Cultural Enrichment
For 37 years, the Utsey Chamber Music Series has been a beacon of cultural enrichment in South Carolina, offering the community an immersive experience in chamber music through high-quality, no-cost performances. The series, created by Lillian ‘Mickey’ Harder and her husband Byron Harder, is a tribute to Mickey’s parents, Lillian and Robert Utsey, and their
Utsey Chamber Music Series: A Beacon of Cultural Enrichment
DJ Hardwell Pledges Premium Content with YouTube Channel Expansion
5 mins ago
DJ Hardwell Pledges Premium Content with YouTube Channel Expansion
Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History
6 mins ago
Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History
One Book Siouxland Engages Community with 'Don’t Look Back'
3 mins ago
One Book Siouxland Engages Community with 'Don’t Look Back'
ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore's Ascendancy in the Global Art Market
4 mins ago
ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore's Ascendancy in the Global Art Market
Faint Rings to Release Vibrant New Single 'I'll Call You'
4 mins ago
Faint Rings to Release Vibrant New Single 'I'll Call You'
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
2 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
2 mins
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
2 mins
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
3 mins
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
3 mins
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
3 mins
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
3 mins
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
3 mins
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
3 mins
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app