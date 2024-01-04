Rajshri Deshpande Speaks on Backlash from ‘Sacred Games’, Calls for Industry Change

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, acclaimed for her gripping role in ‘Sacred Games,’ has broken her silence over the backlash she confronted following an intimate scene from the series that went viral. The fallout from the scene, she disclosed in a candid interview with Zoom, led to her being maligned as an adult film actor and subjected to a barrage of online harassment.

Double Standards in Criticism

Deshpande highlighted the double standards inherent in the criticism she endured. Her male co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and the backroom crew involved in producing the scene, including director Anurag Kashyap, the editor, and the director of photography (DOP), were not held to account or questioned to the same extent.

Impact on Career

The association with ‘Sacred Games’ has come to overshadow Deshpande’s career, despite her work in other projects like ‘Fame Game’ and ‘Trial By Fire.’ The actress expressed her desire for change within the industry and for a more substantive dialogue around scenes of intimate nature.

Addressing Societal Attitudes

Deshpande’s call for change extended beyond the entertainment industry to societal attitudes. She emphasized the importance of openly addressing topics like consensual love, which was depicted in the criticized scene. In a reassuring note, she mentioned her comfort during the filming of the scene, praising Nawazuddin’s professionalism and confirming that the on-screen depiction was one of consensual love.