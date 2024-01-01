en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ Storms the Global Box Office, Earning Over 380 Crore

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
With an impressive worldwide earnings of over 380 crore within the first 11 days of its release, ‘Dunki’ is storming the global box office. This film, directed by renowned Rajkumar Hirani, stars celebrated actors Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Released on December 21, the film is a joint production of JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Success Beyond Box Office Numbers

‘Dunki’ narrates the captivating tale of four friends who dream of relocating to London in pursuit of a better life. Their journey, rife with struggles, ultimately leads to profound personal transformation. This unique narrative, previously unexplored in Hindi cinema, has resonated with audiences, contributing to the film’s commercial success. However, for director Rajkumar Hirani, the creative process trumps box office figures. He believes in the power of storytelling and suggests that an excessive focus on financial gain could serve as a trap, potentially shadowing the creative essence of filmmaking.

Embracing Hirani’s Filmmaking Philosophy

Although ‘Dunki’ is heading towards the 400 crore club at the global box office, Hirani’s comment on the film’s success is a refreshing reminder of his filmmaking philosophy. He emphasizes that while commercial success is significant, it should not become the sole focus, potentially jeopardizing the creative process. A film’s story, according to Hirani, should take precedence over the audience’s scale of response. His approach to crafting films without being overly concerned about box office results exemplifies this belief.

Audience Appreciation and Future Prospects

Despite facing stiff competition from Prabhas’ ‘Salaar,’ ‘Dunki’ has been well-received by audiences, with many appreciating its story and execution. The film’s success is reflected not only in the box office numbers but in the hearts of the viewers who found a connection with the narrative. As ‘Dunki’ continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office, it is a testament to Hirani’s belief that a well-told story holds the power to transcend box office numbers.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

