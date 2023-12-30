en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rajkumar Hirani Lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s Bold Choice in ‘Dunki’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:36 am EST
Rajkumar Hirani Lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s Bold Choice in ‘Dunki’

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s audacious choice in featuring in the film ‘Dunki’, amidst a prevailing trend of mass-oriented movies ruling the box office. Known for his repertoire of films with potent social messages including ‘Munnabhai MBBS’, ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘PK’, Hirani views ‘Dunki’ as an extension of such impactful cinema.

Fulfilling a Long-Held Aspiration

This collaboration between Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’ is their first, realizing a long-standing dream for both. Hirani, in an official statement, expressed his contentment with the societal influence wielded by ‘Dunki’ as well as its box office success, underlining the warm reception it received from viewers.

Deep Involvement and Deviation from the Norm

During a media interaction with the news agency ANI, Hirani revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was deeply invested in the narrative from the onset, eager to diverge from his recent action-oriented roles. ‘Dunki’ takes on the grave issue of ‘Donkey Flight’, an illicit and hazardous method individuals resort to for entry into countries like the US, UK, and Canada.

Star-Studded Cast and Box Office Performance

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast comprising Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar. Released on December 21, ‘Dunki’ faces competition from Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1’. Nevertheless, it has been holding its ground impressively at the box office.

Arts & Entertainment India Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

