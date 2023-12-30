Rajkumar Hirani Lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s Bold Choice in ‘Dunki’

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s audacious choice in featuring in the film ‘Dunki’, amidst a prevailing trend of mass-oriented movies ruling the box office. Known for his repertoire of films with potent social messages including ‘Munnabhai MBBS’, ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘PK’, Hirani views ‘Dunki’ as an extension of such impactful cinema.

Fulfilling a Long-Held Aspiration

This collaboration between Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’ is their first, realizing a long-standing dream for both. Hirani, in an official statement, expressed his contentment with the societal influence wielded by ‘Dunki’ as well as its box office success, underlining the warm reception it received from viewers.

Deep Involvement and Deviation from the Norm

During a media interaction with the news agency ANI, Hirani revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was deeply invested in the narrative from the onset, eager to diverge from his recent action-oriented roles. ‘Dunki’ takes on the grave issue of ‘Donkey Flight’, an illicit and hazardous method individuals resort to for entry into countries like the US, UK, and Canada.

Star-Studded Cast and Box Office Performance

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast comprising Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar. Released on December 21, ‘Dunki’ faces competition from Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1’. Nevertheless, it has been holding its ground impressively at the box office.