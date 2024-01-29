Rajit Kapur to Portray Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji'

Renowned actor Rajit Kapur, remembered for his portrayal of Byomkesh Bakshi in the Doordarshan TV series, is gearing up to depict the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the upcoming Marathi film 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji'.

The film is directed and produced by Rakesh Subesingh Dulgaj and is scheduled for a multi-language release, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English, on February 2.

Why Rajit Kapur?

In a statement, Dulgaj justified his choice of Kapur for the role, pointing out the need for an actor with the capacity to embody the intricate character of such a significant historical figure.

Kapur, known for his portrayals of iconic personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, is eager to explore the character of Aurangzeb, typically depicted with a negative undertone in history.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji: A Tale of Power and Intrigue

'Chhatrapati Sambhaji', apart from Kapur, also boasts a star-studded cast, including Pramod Pawar and Dalip Tahil. Interestingly, February seems to be a month rich in cinematic renditions of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, with another Marathi film, 'Shivrayancha Chhava', directed by Digpal Lanjekar, set for release shortly after on February 16.

In addition, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be stepping into the shoes of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in the upcoming Hindi film 'Chhava'. The diverse interpretations of Sambhaji's life are anticipated to offer viewers a multifaceted look into this historical figure.

Rajit Kapur: Beyond the Silver Screen

In a related event, Rajit Kapur recently visited The Heritage School for a screening of 'The Making of the Mahatma', a film in which he embodies Mahatma Gandhi.

Engaging with students, he discussed Gandhi's ideologies and shared insights into the making of the film, showcasing his commitment to not just acting, but also educating and inspiring the younger generation.