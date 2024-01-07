en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rajasthan Governor Showcases Cultural Heritage in Meeting with PM Modi

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Rajasthan Governor Showcases Cultural Heritage in Meeting with PM Modi

On a sunny morning in Jaipur, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was not just a political rendezvous; it unfolded as a cultural exchange that spotlighted the local arts and crafts of Rajasthan.

Gift of Tradition and Faith

During the meeting, Governor Mishra presented PM Modi with a memento that held a special resonance. Crafted meticulously, it depicted Lord Ganesh, a deity revered across India for His symbolism of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Alongside the memento, Governor Mishra also gifted PM Modi a shawl. But it was no ordinary shawl. It showcased the traditional Meenakari craft of Rajasthan, a craft that has long been a part of the state’s vibrant cultural fabric.

Shawl of Meenakari: The Vibrant Craft of Rajasthan

Meenakari is a unique art form that involves coloring the surface of metals by fusing brilliant colors. The art form has long been associated with the grandeur of Rajasthan, reflecting the state’s rich culture and history. The shawl gifted to PM Modi was an embodiment of this craft, serving as a symbol of the region’s artistic heritage.

Unrelated Event: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Inauguration

In an unrelated event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mentioned that PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12. This adds another layer to PM Modi’s dynamic schedule, accentuating his commitment to the development of the nation.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

