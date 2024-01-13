‘Raising Kanan’ Welcomes Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as New Characters

In the popular STARZ series ‘Raising Kanan,’ a fresh narrative dimension is set to unfurl with the addition of new characters, ‘Snaps’ and ‘Pop.’ Played by the distinguished Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods, these characters are set to breathe new life into the third season of this Power Book III production, a prequel to the Power series.

Introducing Snaps and Pop

Pierce, celebrated for his portrayal of Detective Bunk in ‘The Wire,’ steps into a whole new avatar as Ishmael ‘Snaps’ Henry, a retired bank robber turned street legend drug dealer. In contrast, Woods sketches an intriguing persona as Stephanie ‘Pop’ Henry, a cunning and calculated woman who subtly manipulates the power dynamics around her. Pop becomes the love interest of Snaps, and together, they extend a loan and a business proposition to Ronnie, a character seeking to re-establish himself in the drug trade after a spell in prison.

Pop: The Secret Weapon

Woods describes Pop as a ‘secret weapon,’ an embodiment of intelligence, mystery, and a veiled agenda. Despite her gender leading to underestimation, Pop leverages her femininity and confidence to negotiate the perilous landscape of the drug trade. The portrayal of Pop challenges societal norms, offering a glimpse into the complex interplay of gender roles within the criminal underworld.

Snaps: A New Avenue for Wendell Pierce

For Pierce, playing Snaps provides a refreshing contrast to his past roles, allowing him to explore a diverse range of acting styles. The actor expresses gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting the creative satisfaction derived from embodying a character so divergent from his past roles. This character’s introduction shows the series’ commitment to showcasing diverse narratives, a testament to its cultural relevance and appeal.

Strong Female Representation

The series continues to champion strong female representation, evident in the character of Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas, played by Patina Miller. Raq, a cocaine distributor, manages her family’s business while raising her only child, Kanan Stark. Pierce commends Miller’s portrayal, highlighting it as an exemplary illustration of the talent of young Black actresses and their significant contribution to the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.