‘Raising Kanan’ Season 3: Kanan Stark’s Evolution Continues in Episode 7

The anticipated seventh episode of Raising Kanan Season 3, fittingly titled ‘Where All Are Guilty’, is gearing up to premiere on Starz on January 19. This prequel to the hit show Power, delves into the backstory of Kanan Stark, portraying his tumultuous teenage years embedded in the 1990s Queens drug trade.

Exploring Kanan Stark’s Evolution

The upcoming episode promises to unfold intense developments as Kanan Stark, played by Mekai Curtis, immerses himself deeper into the drug trade. The narrative arc is set to explore Kanan’s involvement in the perilous cocaine trade, a path laden with both risks and rewards. Fans can expect to glean insights into Kanan’s transformation into the formidable character they are familiar with from Power.

Family Tensions and Power Struggles

‘Where All Are Guilty’ will also spotlight family dynamics and power struggles. Viewers will witness Lou’s drinking causing family friction, Shantel’s quest for justice, and Kanan’s integration into Ronnie’s crew. Furthermore, Raq, portrayed by Patina Miller, will engage in strategic planning for Unique’s former heroin operation.

What to Expect in Future Episodes

Following ‘Where All Are Guilty’, episodes such as ‘Reckonings’, ‘Home to Roost’, and ‘Made You Look’ are slated for weekly release on Fridays. Each episode is expected to delve deeper into the characters’ lives, revealing more about their motivations, challenges, and strategies in the high-stakes world of the drug trade.

Starz subscribers can look forward to catching the latest episode on the Starz streaming app and revisit previous episodes of the third season, as well as the first two seasons, on the same platform. As Kanan Stark’s journey unfolds, viewers are guaranteed a riveting exploration of his evolution and the world that shaped him.