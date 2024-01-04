Rainie Yang Removed from New Year’s Event Following Controversial Joke; Sichuan Music Festival Criticized for Decor

In an unforeseen turn of events, renowned Taiwanese singer, Rainie Yang, found herself embroiled in controversy that led to her abrupt dismissal from the performance lineup of a New Year’s Day event in Sichuan, China. The grounds for this dismissal can be traced back to a joke she made during a concert in December, a joke that did not sit well with residents of Henan province, sparking widespread outrage and backlash.

A Joke That Went Too Far

The incident began when Yang, during one of her performances, made a comment that was considered offensive and disrespectful towards a historical event of significance to the residents of Henan. Despite her subsequent public apology, the damage had already been done. The fallout was significant and immediate, leading to her cancellation in China, a move that sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

The Aftermath of An Unfortunate Incident

As an indication of the severity of the situation, Yang’s name was removed from the event’s list on the day of the performance itself. In addition, all search results related to Yang and the event were expunged from the Weibo social media platform, effectively erasing any trace of her participation. This move reflects the extent to which the incident has impacted Yang’s career in China.

A Sober Atmosphere Amidst Controversy

In a separate yet related incident, a music festival in the same province garnered online attention not for the music but for its peculiar choice of decorations. Organized by students from 30 universities, the festival featured white tents and banners adorned with Chinese calligraphy. However, the event’s somber white-themed decorations were compared to those seen in a funeral hall. One visitor noted the unusual choice, stating that it gave the impression of a wake rather than a celebratory music festival. This incident, combined with Yang’s controversy, cast a pall over the usually festive New Year’s Day events in Sichuan province.