Rainbow Resource Centre Appoints First Drag-Artist-In-Residence

In a significant development, Winnipeg's Rainbow Resource Centre has named its inaugural drag-artist-in-residence, Ruby Chopstix. The appointment marks a historic milestone in Canada's arts and LGBTQ+ community, with the distinguished artist, Alex Nguyen, who personifies Ruby Chopstix, expressing amazement and exhilaration at his selection for the year-long tenure.

Embracing Diversity and Representation

Nguyen, who embarked on their drag journey in 2018, is set to seize this opportunity to represent the resource centre. Their primary focus will be on launching a project that underlines diversity and representation, particularly for the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) community and other marginalised groups. The residency, which has been orchestrated by development director Evan Maydaniuk, aspires to celebrate drag as an art form and provide a platform to local queer and trans artists.

Countering Political Challenges

This initiative comes at a time when the drag and trans communities are grappling with profound political challenges, including drag bans and anti-trans legislation in the U.S. By creating such a program, the Rainbow Resource Centre seeks to counteract these hurdles and lend a strong voice to the often neglected communities.

Role Model and Community Advocate

Chopstix plans to extend their influence beyond just their art. They intend to work closely with the centre's youth program, taking on the role of a mentor and community advocate. The aim is to inspire others, particularly those from Asian backgrounds, to chase their dreams without hesitation. Despite the possibility of backlash, Nguyen is resolute in his commitment to uphold the legacy of drag and maintain his resilience.