Railbird Music Festival 2024: Stellar Lineup and Tickets Now Available

Music enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The Railbird Music Festival is all set to take the stage on June 1st and 2nd, 2024 in the heart of Lexington, Kentucky. The event aims to create a unique blend of music, promising a multi-genre experience with a star-studded lineup of artists from the realms of country, indie, and Americana.

Impressive Lineup

Acclaimed artists like Noah Kahan, Turnpike Troubadours, Chris Stapleton, Hozier, Wynonna Judd, Marcus King, Elle King, and Dwight Yoakam are slated to perform, ensuring a musical extravaganza unlike any other. The festival is poised to be an unforgettable convergence of talent and tunes.

Varied Ticketing Options

Tickets to this musical bonanza are obtainable via StubHub, a trusted secondary market ticketing platform. The festival offers a spectrum of ticket tiers - General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, Platinum, and Superfecta. Each tier offers its unique set of access and perks, with prices fluctuating according to demand. A maximum of 12 tickets per transaction can be purchased through StubHub.

More than Just Music

The Railbird Festival is more than just a music event. It’s an all-ages inclusive experience, offering everything from general admission to the Superfecta tier, which includes exclusive access to the Artist's Village for potential meet-and-greet opportunities. Attendees have the liberty to bring personal recording devices, and a variety of festival merchandise will be up for grabs at the event. The festival has a clear policy in case of postponement or cancellation - tickets will either be valid for the rescheduled date or be eligible for refunds.

The festival organizers vigorously recommend purchasing tickets through official channels to avoid counterfeit tickets and scams, ensuring a hassle-free, unforgettable experience for all attendees.