Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar: An Intimate Glimpse into Parenthood

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are embracing the joys of parenthood following the birth of their daughter, Navya, in September 2023. The pair have been offering glimpses into their new life via social media, charming fans with their warmth and evident joy, even though they have yet to reveal Navya’s face.

Cherished Family Moments

Recently, a heartwarming video was posted by Bhavna Jasra, an artist famed for her hand and foot casting creations. This video showcased the couple sharing a special moment with their daughter – the creation of Navya’s hand and foot impressions. During this intimate family event, Rahul Vaidya serenaded his baby girl with the sweet lullaby ‘Mere Ghar Aai Ek Nanhi Pari,’ as Disha Parmar held their daughter close. This touching moment captivated fans, prompting an outpouring of affectionate responses in the comments section.

Publicly Announcing Navya

In November 2023, Rahul and Disha held a traditional naamkaran ceremony for their daughter, publicly announcing her name as Navya Vaidya. Fans were delighted with the reveal, expressing their excitement and blessings for the newborn.

A Bond Sealed in Love

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the celebrity couple has participated in creating hand impressions. Before their marriage in 2021, Rahul and Disha took part in a similar experience, during which Rahul serenaded Disha with ‘Tere haath mein mera haath ho,’ a popular Bollywood song. This shared experience, now echoed with their daughter, underscores the deep bond and shared journey of this beloved couple.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16, 2021. They announced the birth of their daughter, Navya, in a unique way the following year – through an animated image of a baby elephant wearing a pink bib. As they continue to share snippets of their life with Navya, fans eagerly anticipate each update, encapsulating the public’s affection for this charismatic family.