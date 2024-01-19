Rahul Gandhi Champions Cultural Unity in Assam Visit Amid 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

During a visit to Majuli in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participated in a local cultural program at Sri Sri Auniati Satra. As part of the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Gandhi donned a 'Bajrang Bali' mask and held a mace, echoing the traditional art of mask-making and the neo-vaishnavite culture of Majuli. The Assam Congress shared images of Gandhi with local artists similarly disguised, a gesture aimed at promoting unity in diversity.

'Jai Bajrangbali': A Salute to Cultural Traditions

The Assam Congress post accompanying the images carried the resonant message 'Jai Bajrangbali!' This action highlighted Gandhi's support for the rich cultural traditions of the region. The Auniati Satra, established in 1653 by Ahom King Jayaddhwaj Singha, is an esteemed site for the Vaishnavite community. Gandhi's visit to the Satra was described as the highlight of the Yatra's sixth day by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Appreciating Assam's Cultural Richness

Gandhi's visit to the Satra was seen as an appreciation of Assam's cultural richness and diverse religious history. The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', stretching over 6,713 km in 67 days, is scheduled to pass through 110 districts across 15 states, culminating in Mumbai. The Yatra serves as a platform for Gandhi and the Congress Party to engage with the local culture and traditions and to address public concerns.

Criticizing the Chief Minister

Notably, during his visit, Rahul Gandhi took a critical stance against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Labeling him 'the most corrupt Chief Minister of the country', Gandhi suggested Sarma could offer lessons in corruption to other BJP Chief Ministers. This criticism underscores the political tensions and challenges that mark the backdrop of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.