Arts & Entertainment

Ragna Crimson Continues High-Stakes Dragon-Hunting Adventure on HIDIVE

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Ragna Crimson Continues High-Stakes Dragon-Hunting Adventure on HIDIVE

The celebrated manga-turned-anime series, Ragna Crimson, is set to continue its high-stakes narrative on the streaming service HIDIVE. Produced by Studio Silver Link and based on the manga by Daiki Kobayashi, the series debuted in October 2023 and has since garnered a dedicated following. With its second part ready to premiere on January 13th, the anime adaptation of Ragna Crimson is entering a thrilling new phase.

Return of the Dragon Hunter

The anime adaptation of Ragna Crimson chronicles the adventures of Ragna, a young boy who inherits the formidable power of a dragon hunter. The recently released trailer for the upcoming installment teases the ‘Human Dragon Arc’, indicating intense action sequences and escalating stakes for the series’ protagonists. The first part of the series was lauded for its compelling narrative, and the anticipation for the second part is palpable.

Continuing the Saga

The second half of the first season is slated to air every Saturday, starting from January 13 at 1:00 a.m. JST/8:00 a.m. PST. The series is set to conclude with the end of Season 1 on March 30. The first part of the season left off with Ragna preparing to face Taratectra and the 10,000 dragons that lay siege to the Lese army base. The manga, which has been in publication by Square Enix since 2017 and is still ongoing, hints at a multitude of stories yet to be explored in the anime adaptation. This suggests that fans may have more seasons to look forward to in the future.

Legacy and Future

Ragna Crimson is a part of a broader lineup of anime adaptations released in 2023. Its continuation on HIDIVE not only bodes well for fans of the series, but also for the world of anime adaptations. The series’ plot, featuring dragon hunters like Ragna and his mysterious ally Crimson battling against world-threatening dragons, has resonated with audiences worldwide. As Ragna Crimson gears up for its next chapter, it invites viewers to immerse themselves in its intricately crafted world and, in turn, contribute to the conversations around the landscape of anime adaptations.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

