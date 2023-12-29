Raging Grace: A British Horror Film Shining Light on Undocumented Workers

Raging Grace, a riveting horror film by British Filipino filmmaker Paris Zarcilla, has made its debut in UK cinemas. This milestone comes on the heels of the film winning the Grand Jury prize at the renowned South By Southwest film festival, marking the first British film to ever secure this accolade.

The narrative of the film is a reflection of the racial tensions and hostility faced by undocumented workers and immigrants in the UK, particularly those from East and Southeast Asia, amid the pandemic.

Film Synopsis

The film’s storyline revolves around Joy, a young Filipino mother, and undocumented worker. Through her eyes, we witness the struggles of caring for a terminally ill man in an attempt to support her young daughter, Grace.

By employing elements of horror, Zarcilla aims to cast a spotlight on the often invisible realities endured by undocumented workers dealing with racism.

Despite the film’s relevance to British experiences, Zarcilla faced significant obstacles in securing UK funding. In a surprising twist, American investors stepped in to support the project, highlighting the universal appeal and resonance of the film’s themes.

Timing and Relevance

The release of Raging Grace coincides with a period of heightened debate on immigration in the UK. The government’s hard stance on people smuggling has sparked controversy, with Zarcilla expressing deep shame and rage towards the government’s inhumane approach to immigration and the working class. In many ways, the film serves as a form of rebellion against these attitudes, offering a cinematic voice to the silenced and marginalized.