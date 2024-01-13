‘Raghuthatha’: Keerthy Suresh’s Film Teaser Ignites Language Politics Debate

On January 13th, 2024, the much-anticipated teaser for Keerthy Suresh’s new film ‘Raghuthatha’ was unveiled to the public, sparking a significant uproar on social media platforms. Directed by the accomplished Suman Kumar, ‘Raghuthatha’ is a comedy-drama that daringly addresses the divisive issue of language imposition, a topic that has long been a point of contention in Indian society.

Language Politics in the Spotlight

The film’s protagonist, Kayalvizhi, is portrayed by Keerthy Suresh. Kayalvizhi is a character who finds herself battling with languages other than her native Tamil, particularly Hindi, which she is pressured to adopt. This central plot point has reignited the ongoing debate surrounding language politics.

Audience Reactions: Mixed Emotions

Reactions to the teaser have been varied, with some social media users expressing their support for the film’s unique and comedic approach to a sensitive issue. On the other hand, others have expressed concern that the film may spread animosity towards Hindi and have even speculated about possible boycotts.

Star-Studded Cast and Anticipated Release

‘Raghuthatha’ boasts a stellar cast that includes MS Baaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, and more, all under the banner of Hombale Films, a production house helmed by Vijay Kiragandur. While the release date remains cloaked in mystery, it is expected to grace cinemas in the near future.

Ultimately, ‘Raghuthatha’ appears to be a film that marries light-hearted entertainment with a potent social issue, promising a cinematic experience that is both meaningful and enjoyable. It remains to be seen how audiences will receive the film upon its release, but for now, the teaser has certainly succeeded in sparking conversation and piquing interest.