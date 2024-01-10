en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Radiohead Frontman Thom Yorke Set to Perform with His Band The Smile in Sofia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
Radiohead Frontman Thom Yorke Set to Perform with His Band The Smile in Sofia

Thom Yorke, the renowned frontman of the legendary rock band Radiohead, is set to cast a new musical spell on fans in Sofia, Bulgaria. Yorke and his band, The Smile, are scheduled to deliver a mesmerizing performance on June 18, 2024. The eagerly anticipated event will take place at the picturesque Arena Sofia, an outdoor venue nestled in the heart of Prince Boris’ Garden.

Not Just Another Gig

This concert is not merely another date on their European tour itinerary. It forms an integral part of the Sofia Solid series, a chain of influential musical events that have consistently enthralled audiences. Concertgoers should take note that the performance is slated for the outdoor venue Arena Sofia and not the indoor sport and entertainment facility which shares the same name.

A Unique Confluence of Talent

The Smile is a harmonious collaboration between Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, his fellow bandmate from Radiohead, along with Tom Skinner of the Sons of Kemet. Their music is an intriguing mélange of post-punk energy and Afrobeat influences, perfectly complemented by their ability to evoke a hushed, delirious atmosphere. Conceived in the wake of the COVID pandemic, The Smile marks a new musical journey for Yorke and Greenwood. The band’s moniker, inspired by a Ted Hughes poem, mirrors their innovative approach to music.

Recent Releases and Upcoming Shows

The Smile has recently released their second studio album, ‘Wall Of Eyes’, featuring captivating singles such as ‘Bending Hectic’, ‘Wall Of Eyes’, and ‘Friend Of A Friend’. The album encapsulates the band’s unique sound, recorded between Oxford and the iconic Abbey Road Studios, with the involvement of the London Contemporary Orchestra. The production and mixing of the album were skillfully handled by Sam Petts-Davies. With their March series almost fully booked, The Smile is also gearing up for 16 additional headline shows across Europe in the summer of 2024.

0
Arts & Entertainment Europe Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Louis Ferrante's 'Borgata': An Insider's History of the American Mafia
Former Gambino crime family member and author, Louis Ferrante, has launched a new book, ‘Borgata.’ The book, he claims, provides an exhaustive history of the American mafia, tracing its roots from mid-19th-century Sicily to its zenith in 1960s America. Ferrante, who spent eight years in prison for his involvement in various heists and hijackings, presents
Louis Ferrante's 'Borgata': An Insider's History of the American Mafia
Zimbabwe's Traditional Dancers: Preserving Cultural Identity Amid Modernity
15 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Traditional Dancers: Preserving Cultural Identity Amid Modernity
Unveiling Secrets and Seeking Redemption: A Twist in 'Found'
16 mins ago
Unveiling Secrets and Seeking Redemption: A Twist in 'Found'
Xbox Games on PlayStation 5 and Switch?: A Look into The Press Start Podcast
6 mins ago
Xbox Games on PlayStation 5 and Switch?: A Look into The Press Start Podcast
Andrew Scott's Vulnerable Portrayal in 'All of Us Strangers' Captivates Audiences
6 mins ago
Andrew Scott's Vulnerable Portrayal in 'All of Us Strangers' Captivates Audiences
Hrithik Roshan Turns 50: A Journey of Stardom and Resilience
13 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan Turns 50: A Journey of Stardom and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Intersection of Tech and Politics: Highlights from the Tuesday Tech Drop
2 mins
Navigating the Intersection of Tech and Politics: Highlights from the Tuesday Tech Drop
Meta Strengthens Protections for Young Users Amid Legal Challenges and Whistleblower Revelations
3 mins
Meta Strengthens Protections for Young Users Amid Legal Challenges and Whistleblower Revelations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Ushers in New Era
3 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Ushers in New Era
Record Heat in 2023: A Stark Reminder of the Climate Crisis
4 mins
Record Heat in 2023: A Stark Reminder of the Climate Crisis
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
5 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Sex-Specific Protein Panel: A New Frontier in Early Cancer Detection
6 mins
Sex-Specific Protein Panel: A New Frontier in Early Cancer Detection
Zambia's Prisons at Breaking Point: An Overcrowding Crisis
8 mins
Zambia's Prisons at Breaking Point: An Overcrowding Crisis
British Foreign Secretary Dances around Gaza Occupation Issue Amid Parliamentary Inquiry
8 mins
British Foreign Secretary Dances around Gaza Occupation Issue Amid Parliamentary Inquiry
Bhutan's People's Democratic Party Wins Parliamentary Elections: Tshering Tobgay Set for Second Term
10 mins
Bhutan's People's Democratic Party Wins Parliamentary Elections: Tshering Tobgay Set for Second Term
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
5 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
5 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
6 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation
7 hours
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app