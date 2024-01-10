Radiohead Frontman Thom Yorke Set to Perform with His Band The Smile in Sofia

Thom Yorke, the renowned frontman of the legendary rock band Radiohead, is set to cast a new musical spell on fans in Sofia, Bulgaria. Yorke and his band, The Smile, are scheduled to deliver a mesmerizing performance on June 18, 2024. The eagerly anticipated event will take place at the picturesque Arena Sofia, an outdoor venue nestled in the heart of Prince Boris’ Garden.

Not Just Another Gig

This concert is not merely another date on their European tour itinerary. It forms an integral part of the Sofia Solid series, a chain of influential musical events that have consistently enthralled audiences. Concertgoers should take note that the performance is slated for the outdoor venue Arena Sofia and not the indoor sport and entertainment facility which shares the same name.

A Unique Confluence of Talent

The Smile is a harmonious collaboration between Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, his fellow bandmate from Radiohead, along with Tom Skinner of the Sons of Kemet. Their music is an intriguing mélange of post-punk energy and Afrobeat influences, perfectly complemented by their ability to evoke a hushed, delirious atmosphere. Conceived in the wake of the COVID pandemic, The Smile marks a new musical journey for Yorke and Greenwood. The band’s moniker, inspired by a Ted Hughes poem, mirrors their innovative approach to music.

Recent Releases and Upcoming Shows

The Smile has recently released their second studio album, ‘Wall Of Eyes’, featuring captivating singles such as ‘Bending Hectic’, ‘Wall Of Eyes’, and ‘Friend Of A Friend’. The album encapsulates the band’s unique sound, recorded between Oxford and the iconic Abbey Road Studios, with the involvement of the London Contemporary Orchestra. The production and mixing of the album were skillfully handled by Sam Petts-Davies. With their March series almost fully booked, The Smile is also gearing up for 16 additional headline shows across Europe in the summer of 2024.