Radio New Zealand Announces Dynamic Content Lineup for 2024

Radio New Zealand (RNZ) has unveiled an impressive roster of content for 2024, signaling its ongoing commitment to delivering stories that deeply resonate with the people of Aotearoa (New Zealand). This diverse range of content will be available across various digital, news, and radio formats.

Advertisment

Podcasts and Video Series

At the forefront of the lineup are new podcast projects hosted by renowned personalities Kim Hill and Suzy Cato. Hill, a veteran broadcaster, will launch her podcast later in the year. Meanwhile, beloved children's entertainer Cato is set to expand her popular radio program 'Suzy & Friends' into a podcast format. In addition to these, RNZ will debut a video interview series featuring Guyon Espiner, and a combined video and audio podcast with Anika Moa, set to start in February.

Live Coverage on RNZ National

Advertisment

Emblematic journalists Mihingarangi Forbes and Julian Wilcox will deliver live coverage on RNZ National for Waitangi Day, providing their expert perspectives on the day's events.

Celebrating 50 Years of Daily Birdcall

Another milestone for RNZ is the golden anniversary of its beloved daily birdcall, a cherished feature of the Morning Report. This unique tradition will be commemorated both on the show and on the RNZ website, starting from February 5th.

Advertisment

Upcoming Projects and Honors

Other notable projects include 'Untold Pacific History' and 'NZ Wars: Stories of Tauranga Moana', set to air in April's history month. The much-anticipated return of 'The Detail' is also on the cards for 2024, alongside new projects 'Voice of Tangaroa' and 'Nellie's Baby'. In a testament to RNZ's journalistic excellence, the broadcaster has been the recipient of several top honors at various award ceremonies.

In sum, RNZ's robust content lineup for 2024 exemplifies its dedication to high-quality storytelling, underpinned by a commitment to fact-checked information, unbiased reporting, and a deep connection with the people of Aotearoa.