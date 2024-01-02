Radio Icon DJ Super Snake Dies Unexpectedly: A Legacy Cut Short

Arizona’s iconic radio personality, DJ Super Snake, bid an unexpected farewell to the world on December 30, 2023, leaving a void in the hearts of ardent listeners and the radio industry alike. The news of his demise sent shockwaves across the country, with fans and colleagues pouring out their grief and tributes on social media platforms.

A Storied Career

Known for his effervescent personality and a unique ability to connect on a personal level, DJ Super Snake emerged as a symbol of the radio industry over his extensive career spread across four decades. His voice became a familiar sound in several major cities, including San Diego, Houston, Dallas, and Philadelphia. In the previous year, he had made a significant return to the Valley by joining Hot 97.5 and Hot 103.9, further amplifying his reach and influence.

His Last Gig

His sudden departure came just a day before he was scheduled to host a New Year’s Eve event, a task he relished and was known to perform with remarkable vivacity. The event was to add another feather to his illustrious cap, but fate had other plans.

Preserving the Legacy

In a statement, DJ Super Snake’s family conveyed their devastation and requested privacy to mourn their irreplaceable loss. They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and pledged to preserve and honor his legacy, thereby keeping the spirit of DJ Super Snake alive.